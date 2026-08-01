Nepal PM condoles death of mountaineer Nirmal Purja

Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Saturday expressed profound grief and paid emotional tributes to renowned Nepali-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja ("Nims Dai") and members of his expedition team who tragically lost their lives following an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak.

Balndra Shah expressed grief for the 43-year-old mountaineer who died in an avalanche while summitting Broad Peak in Pakistan. (AFP)

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Honouring the indomitable spirit of the fallen climbers, Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Facebook post, stated, "Climbing is not just a journey to the top. It is the supreme expression of courage, discipline, sacrifice and indomitable confidence that challenges human limits. The mountains give many the glory of the peak, sometimes even holding it in their arms forever. However, mountain climbers will always remain immortal in history because of their courage and dedication."

Nirmal Purja was on a mission to climb the 8,051-meter Broad Peak along with 9 other climbers. He was attempting to summit the world's 12th highest peak without oxygen.

Also Read I Mountaineer Nirmal Purja dead in Pakistan avalanche, says his company

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{{^usCountry}} "The tragic death of six Nepali and four other foreign climbers, including world record holder Nirmal Purja (Nims Dai), on the 8,051-meter-high Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, located in the Karakoram mountain range of Pakistan, has shocked us." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The tragic death of six Nepali and four other foreign climbers, including world record holder Nirmal Purja (Nims Dai), on the 8,051-meter-high Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, located in the Karakoram mountain range of Pakistan, has shocked us." {{/usCountry}}

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PM Shah emphasised that while their physical journeys have ended, the courage, historic achievements, and dedication of Purja and his team, who revolutionised global mountaineering, will continue to inspire generations.

"Only the physical journey of all the deceased climbers, including Nirmal Purja, has been stopped, but the history of their courage, dedication and contribution will always remain inspiring and alive. Emotional tribute to all the deceased climbers. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and well-wishers."

Purja had led a team of 10 climbers, including himself, from multiple nations. 5 of the climbers were from Nepal, including Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa and Pur Bahadur Gurung of Nepal. The group also includes Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, Chinese climber Wang Zhong, Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy of Oman and Mallory Geis, Sarah Mallory of the United States.

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Also Read I Broad Peak: The 8,051-metre ‘accessible eight-thousander' mountain in Gilgit-Baltistan known for avalanche risks

The avalanche struck Broad Peak on Thursday, killing former British Gurkha soldier and celebrated mountaineer Purja along with his guide teammates, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Purja's company, Elite Exped, confirmed the incident through a social media statement and expressed profound grief over the loss.

"Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive. Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy, including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones. No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respect their privacy as they grieve," Purja's Nimsdai Foundation said in a statement.

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Also Read I ‘Being a Gurkha’: Mountaineer Nirmal Purja ‘Dai’, killed by Pak avalanche, had ‘only one dream’

As per the officials, the bodies were located near Camp I during a drone survey on Saturday morning and later identified by a rescue team led by Mingma Gyalje Sherpa (Minima G) and Sirbaz Khan.

Severe Himalayan weather initially stymied recovery efforts before Pakistani rescue teams located victims caught in the 7,000-meter slide.

Before embarking on his final, unassisted quest to double-summit every 8,000-meter peak without bottled oxygen, the ex-SBS operative famously disrupted the climbing community in 2019 by topping all fourteen highest peaks in just over six months- a story made famous by Netflix's 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

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