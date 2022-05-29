Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE Updates: 4 Indians from Mumbai among 22 people onboard

Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE Updates: A plane registered to Nepal's Tara Air has gone missing during a routine 15-minute flight from the resort town of Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom. The plane was carrying 22 people, including four Indians from a Mumbai family and six foreign nationals. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane minutes before it was scheduled to land in Jomsom, multiple media reports have indicated. Police official Ramesh Thapa was quoted by the Associated Press as saying there is no information as yet. The plane was a turboprop Twin Otter aircraft. Nepal Army has begun search ops for signs of wreckage along the land route while helicopters have been deployed to search for signs of the plane from the air. Reports indicated possible bad weather in the region, which has been experiencing rainfall over the past few days but flights have been operating normally, AP said. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.