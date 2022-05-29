Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE Updates: 4 Indians from Mumbai among 22 people onboard
Nepal Tara Air plane missing LIVE Updates: A plane registered to Nepal's Tara Air has gone missing during a routine 15-minute flight from the resort town of Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom. The plane was carrying 22 people, including four Indians from a Mumbai family and six foreign nationals. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane minutes before it was scheduled to land in Jomsom, multiple media reports have indicated. Police official Ramesh Thapa was quoted by the Associated Press as saying there is no information as yet. The plane was a turboprop Twin Otter aircraft. Nepal Army has begun search ops for signs of wreckage along the land route while helicopters have been deployed to search for signs of the plane from the air. Reports indicated possible bad weather in the region, which has been experiencing rainfall over the past few days but flights have been operating normally, AP said. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.
Sun, 29 May 2022 02:19 PM
Nepali Army begins search operations for missing Tara Air plane: Report
After a twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 people including 3 crew members went missing in the mountainous district of Mustang on Sunday morning, a Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter has left for Lete, the suspected crashed region.
Sun, 29 May 2022 02:16 PM
Nepal plane missing: Tara Air plane crashed on same route in 2016| What we know
In 2016, a Tara Air plane was traveling from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal when it lost contact. The small passenger plane - a Twin Otter aircraft - crashed shortly afterwards, killing all 23 people on board. On Sunday morning, another Tara Air flight - which had 22 people aboard, including four Indians - went missing.
Sun, 29 May 2022 02:15 PM
India on 4 aboard missing Nepal plane: Search ops on, in touch with families
Shortly after a plane went missing in Nepal on Sunday, the Indian embassy in the neighbouring country said the search and rescue operations were on, adding that the officials were in touch with families of four people who were aboard the aircraft.
"Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number :+977-9851107021 (sic)," the embassy said in a tweet.
Sun, 29 May 2022 02:05 PM
4 Indians from Mumbai among 22 people on board missing plane in Nepal's mountains
Four members of a family from Mumbai are among 22 people on board a small plane of a local airlines that went missing Sunday in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.