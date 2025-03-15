Nepali student's fiery viral speech divides internet; netizens compare him to Hitler

A Nepali student fiery speech during his school's annual programme has gone viral on social media, showing the boy spell out his burning passion for Nepal's future and development. After his speech went viral, Ora has been compared to dictator Adolf Hitler by netizens on the internet.(Instagram/@jist.news)

While several netizens praised the boy, identified as Ora, for his oratory skills, some compared him to the Dictator of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler.

In the video going viral on social media, Ora begins his speech in an ebullient tone. "Today, I stand here with a dream of building a new Nepal. The fire of hope and passion burns within me, but my heart is heavy because this dream seems to be slipping away," he says.

His speech grew intense by the second. Ora said, "I am here to mortalise a monumental change in the course of history. Nepal, our mother, the country that gave us birth and nurtured us, what did it ask for in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution. But what are we doing?"

He touched upon the issues political chaos, unemployment and corruption in the country. "We are bound by the chains of unemployment...trapped in the selfish games of political parties. Corruption has woven a web that is extinguishing the light of our future," he remarked in a high voice.

He urged the youth of Nepal to rise, calling them the "torchbearers of the future".

The video of Ora's speech, shared on Instagram by Jist News, divided the internet. "Reminds of an artist from the past," read a comment, while another said, "The last time someone spoke like this, a lot of people died."

"Believe me every good speaker, (is) always bad for (a) country's future," wrote another user.

In an apparent reference to Hitler, one comment read, "His speech reminds of someone. A man with a funny mustache." Meanwhile, another user said, "Bro took lessons from Adolf...great command."

Another user commented, "This has been inspired from Charlie Chaplin's famous speech in The Great Dictator! The boy did well!"