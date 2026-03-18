Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to quell his death rumours amid the ongoing Iran-US war don't seem to be entirely successful. On Tuesday, he posted a fresh clip with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in which he could be heard saying “Yes, I'm alive!". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee were seen together in a video where the two discussed "lunatics who would like to develop nuclear weapons" and "wiping them out". However, X's chatbot Grok flagged the viral clip as ‘AI-generated’, claiming it was only posted to mock the ‘proof of life' video posted by the Israeli PM earlier. In the fresh clip, Netanyahu, who has been at the centre of rumours about his death amid a war with Iran, is seen saying, “ Yes Mike. Yes. I'm alive. We shake hands with five fingers in each hand, you know. I'm alive but I have this card. No, don't read it. So it's a punch card,” he said. The two were also seen discussing "lunatics who would like to develop nuclear weapons" and "wiping them out".

"Today I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch. We are getting rid of these lunatics who would like to develop nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to every American city after wiping out Israel. They ain't gonna do that. We're wiping them out". Also Read | 'I am dying for coffee': Netanyahu puts up video to quell death rumours, shows ‘five fingers’ Grok flags Netanyahu's latest video, US ambassador responds Grok has now flagged the video as AI-generated. "This is satirical AI-generated content, not a real meeting clip. It mocks "proof of life" videos Netanyahu posted today (cafe visit showing his hands) amid viral rumors he died in recent Iranian missile strikes during the escalating Israel-Iran war," the chatbot said in response to a user's question on the context of the conversation between the two leaders.