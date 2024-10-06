Netanyahu phones Macron to cool tensions: 'Israel expects its friends to help'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, cautioning that any potential arms embargo on Israel would only benefit Iran and its allies. Macron had earlier called for halting arms shipments to Israel as part of a broader effort to find a political solution to the Gaza conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 27, 2024.(AFP)

Netanyahu said that just as Iran supports its regional allies, Israel expects similar backing from its friends. He added that imposing limits on Israel would only strengthen Iran’s influence.

‘Restrictions will only strengthen Iranian axis of evil’: Netanyahu

"Just as Iran supports all parts of the Iranian terror axis, so are Israel's friends expected to support it, and not impose restrictions that will only strengthen the Iranian axis of evil," Netanyahu told Macron, a statement from his office read.

Netanyahu also said that Israel’s escalated military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon aims to create better regional stability and allow Israelis in the north to return home after evacuations caused by Hezbollah rocket attacks.

The two leaders agreed to continue discussions, Netanyahu's office said.

Time for a ceasefire has now come: Macron

"On the eve of the first anniversary of the Hamas terrorist offensive against Israel, he expressed the solidarity of the French people with the Israeli people," the French presidency said, adding that Macron also voiced "his conviction that the time for a ceasefire has now come."

Foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot is on a four-day trip to the Middle East. Paris is seeking to play a role in reviving diplomatic efforts as the Gaza war has widened to Lebanon.

Macron said on Saturday there is a need to avoid further escalation, particularly in Lebanon.

Macron said that the priority was "to get back to a political solution (and) that arms used to fight in Gaza are halted. France doesn't ship any".

"Our priority now is to avoid escalation. The Lebanese people must not in turn be sacrificed, Lebanon cannot become another Gaza," he added.