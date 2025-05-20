Netanyahu slams UK, France, Canada for opposing Israel's military action in Gaza: ‘Offering prize for Oct 7 attack'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the United Kingdom, Canada and France of "offering a huge prize" to Hamas by opposing Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip. Smoke billows to the north as Palestinians move with their belongings through Jabalia while fleeing the northern Gaza Strip towards Gaza City on May 19, 2025. (AFP)

Taking to X, the Israeli PM stated that Israel will continue to defend itself “until total victory is achieved.”

"By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities," he wrote on X.

He said the war can end if Israel's demands are met.

"Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarised. No nation can be expected to accept anything less, and Israel certainly won't," he added.

Canada, France and More Condemn Operation

In a joint declaration, the UK, Canada and France condemned Israel's military operations in Gaza. The three nations also threatened to impose sanctions against Israel if it continued its offensive into the Palestinian territory.

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response," read the joint statement issued on Monday.

Along with this, Luxembourg, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, Norway, Slovenia and Spain have also expressed their concerns regarding the IDF's military operations in Gaza.

Israel Vows To Take 'Full Control Of Gaza'

On Monday, Israel announced it would "take full control" of Gaza as its military increased its campaign in the war-torn strip.

"The fighting is intense, and we are making progress. We will take control of all the territory of the Strip. We will not give up. But to succeed, we must act in a way that cannot be stopped," Netanyahu said in a video posted on Telegram.

This announcement comes after the Israeli cabinet announced its military operation 'Gideon's Chariots'

Under this military operation, Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza, days after air attacks killed hundreds of Palestinians and plunged Gaza deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

This military operation began after the second day of truce talks between Israel and the militant group Hamas came to an end in Qatar.