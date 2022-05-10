Netflix may introduce ad-supported subscription plans this year: Report
Netflix Inc could introduce its lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan by the end of the year, earlier than originally planned, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The streaming pioneer is also planning to start cracking down on password sharing among its subscriber base around the same time, the report said, citing an internal note to employees.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company last month posted its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade and signaled deeper losses ahead, a stark shift in fortune from the boom it recorded during the pandemic.
The lagging subscriber growth prompted Netflix to contemplate offering a lower-priced version of the service with advertising, citing the success of similar offerings from rivals HBO Max and Disney .
Chief Executive Reed Hastings said in April's earnings call that the company would "figure out (the plan) over the next year or two."
Netflix has also said it would crackdown on users sharing passwords as competition and password sharing were making it harder to grow.
-
China's Xi Jinping suffering from 'cerebral aneurysm', was hospitalised: Reports
Chinese President Xi Jinping is suffering from 'cerebral aneurysm' and had to be hospitalized at the end of 2021, media reports said. It is learnt that Xi's preferred to be treated with traditional Chinese medicines rather than going for surgery, which softens the blood vessels and shrinks aneurysm. Of late, there have been speculations about Xi's health as he had avoided meeting the foreign leaders since the outbreak of COVID-19 till the Beijing Winter Olympics.
-
Rumours over Putin's health renewed as he sits with blanket in parade
Speculation surrounding Vladimir Putin's health increased this week after he was seen sitting with a blanket across his legs during a victory parade in Moscow on the occasion of Russia's Victory Day on Monday. American daily tabloid the New York Post posted a photo showing Putin sitting with the veterans of World War II while covering his knees with a blanket.
-
As unrest spreads across Sri Lanka, Prez Gotabaya appeals for peace
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday issued a fresh appeal for peace, as the mostly peaceful anti-government protests on the island nation took an extremely violent turn. “I appeal and urge people to remain calm & stop violence & acts of revenge against citizens, irrespective of political affiliations,” Rajapaksa said on Twitter. The 72-year-old leader's appeal came a day after Sri Lanka witnessed its bloodiest day during the ongoing agitation.
-
‘New political show’: Russia says will not attend UNHRC session on Ukraine
Russia announced on Tuesday it will not participate in Thursday's special UN Human Rights Council session on the Ukraine crisis, describing the upcoming meeting as a 'new political show.' A spokeswoman at Russia's Ministry of foreign affairs, Maria Zakharova, said, “The Russian delegation will not legitimise with its presence this new political show organised under the guise of an extraordinary session.”
-
Satellite images show new class of nuclear attack submarine in China: Report
Military analysts say a vessel spotted in a Chinese shipyard in rare, recent satellite images could be a new or upgraded class of nuclear-powered attack submarine. Images obtained by Reuters from private satellite imagery provider Planet Labs and others circulating on social media show the submarine in a dry dock in Huludao Port in Liaoning province. Singapore-based security scholar Collin Koh said the recent satellite images were too limited to definitively identify the vessel.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics