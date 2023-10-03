'Bear killed for being a bear': Netizens fume as Grizzly euthanized after deadly attack on couple in Canada

A Grizzly bear was euthanised after it fatally attacked a couple and their dog at Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada on September 29. The tragedy came to light recently after the park's Facebook Page shared a post detailing the horrific incident. A grizzly bear roams an exhibit at the Woodland Park Zoo, closed for nearly three months because of the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Seattle (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)

According to a statement posted on Banff National Park's Facebook page, the rescue teams were mobilised immediately after they received alerts indicating a bear attack. However, adverse weather conditions prevented them from deploying a helicopter for search operations and the members travelled through night to the location. Unfortunately, due to delayed response they couldn't save the couple and their dog. The bodies were discovered at 1am. Post which they encountered “a grizzly bear that displayed aggressive behaviour,” Parks Canada staff then decided to kill the rogue animal on-site citing public safety.

Although netizens expressed sorrow over the brutal attack, many angry users flocked social media as soon as the news of the Grizzly's euthanization broke.

‘Why was the bear euthanized?’

Enraged social media users questioned the killing of the bear considering the fact that the couple and the dog were attacked in a Grizzly habitat. Many highlighted the receding bear population in the region, and suggested the national park to prohibit visitors.

A user pondering over the rescue team's action, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Why was the bear euthanized?' Bear was just being a bear.”

Another X user, who scorned the bear's killing, noted a hiker should always know the risk, citing personal experience. The user wrote, “A bear is being euthanized for killing people in its own environment… disgusting. Every time I hike or camp I know I’m risking my safety. If I was attacked by an animal I’d never allow it to be put down for that (unless it was rabid).”

One more user plainly stated, “They killed the bear. Not ‘euthanized,’ like the bear filled out some forms."

Victims' grieving relative says they were ‘inseparable’

The couple, whose names have not been disclosed was labeled “inseparable” and “long-term partners” by their family member.

According to the New York Post, their relative said, “They lived for being in the backcountry and were two of the most cautious people I know,” adding, “They knew bear protocol and followed it.”

Another family member of the deceased couple noted that they regularly sent their GPS code at 5pm each day after setting up their camp. The relative claimed that the couple was “not travelling after dark," and was “not setting up camp,” at the time of the fatal attack.