New Caledonia's Prony to restart nickel operations after six-month halt

PARIS, - New Caledonian nickel producer Prony Resources will resume operations from Monday after a six-month shutdown prompted by riots in the French-controlled Pacific territory, the company said on Friday.

The decision follows the restoring of power and water supply as well as road access to its facilities, Prony said in a statement, without giving a timeline or estimates for production.

Prony is part of a loss-making New Caledonian nickel industry whose prospects have deteriorated further due to the unrest that erupted in May over a proposed electoral reform.

The French authorities have sought to ease tensions by dropping the reform and postponing local elections, though a partial night-time curfew remains in place.

Prony is one of three major producers in New Caledonia that employ thousands to mine and process the territory's large nickel reserves.

The company, which has said it produced nearly 32,000 metric tons of nickel last year, is seeking a buyer to replace current shareholders including international commodity merchant Trafigura.

South African precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater said in September it was studying Prony as a possible source for battery-grade nickel, but was not interested in acquisitions.

Elsewhere in New Caledonia, Koniambo Nickel SAS has shut down its operations while it seeks an investor to replace Glencore after the commodity group put its 49% stake up for sale.

Societe Le Nickel is operating at minimal capacity due to disruption to mine supply and is relying on French government aid after main shareholder Eramet stopped injecting cash.

