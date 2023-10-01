New Jersey driver arrested for crashing SUV into a home and police station

A New Jersey driver, 34, was arrested by the police on the account of terrorism as she purposely crashed his SUV into a home and a police station while blaring “Welcome to the Jungle” on his stereo. “He exited the vehicle with his hands and index fingers raised as if he was celebrating a touchdown,” said the police.

The man whose name was revealed to be John G. Hargreaves was immediately taken into the custody of the police as his Toyota SUV came crashing through the lobby of the Independence Township Police Department.

"The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on scene as his car stereo blared the song 'Welcome to the Jungle,"said Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Footage of the incident released by the police showed the SUV plowing through the wall of the police station and causing “significant damage”, added Prosecutor James.

The incident took place on September 20.

According to James, minutes before he crashed into the police station, John drove his SUV into the garage of a home in Liberty Township.

"The investigation showed that at approximately 6:17 p.m. (on Sept. 20), the defendant deliberately crashed his gold Toyota SUV into the garage of a private residence in an attempt to scare or harass the homeowner, who the defendant knew," he shared in his statement.

Following the incident, John was charged with a count of first-degree terrorism and a count of widespread injury or damage.

In connection with the collision with the Liberty Township residence, John is also accused of burglary, harassment, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon against the law.

If convicted of the terrorism charge, Hargreaves could face a sentence of 30 years to life in prison, informed the prosecutor.