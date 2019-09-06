New LSE programme to enhance India links

world

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:18 IST

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has announced a new LSE-India programme to advance its long-standing relationship India and provide new opportunities for Indian students and academics, aided by an LSE-India fund.

Economist Minouche Shafik, who is director of the LSE, is due to meet finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman next week as part of the programme’s launch, the school said in a statement on Friday.

The programme, which draws together the different strands of LSE’s work with India, aims to increase the number of Indian students, provide more scholarships and promote research and teaching on India.

It includes new courses on Indian economics, politics and society and will promote a ‘leadership programme’ of activities and events for Indian students, besides visits to India by groups of students and faculty to deliver courses and contribute to teaching and research. Likewise, it will encourage visits and research-stays at LSE by faculty from India.

In Delhi, Minouche is due to chair a research conference on India’s economic growth, followed by a public lecture in Mumbai on rethinking social contracts for the 21st century and meeting LSE alumni.

Shafik, who previously held the role of deputy governor of the Bank of England, said: “LSE’s rich collaboration with India has existed since the School’s founding in 1895 and we are proud to have significant Indian figures such as B R Ambedkar amongst our alumni.

“The LSE-India programme reaffirms our partnership and commitment to India and will ensure the relationship between the school and India continues to develop and flourish. With over 60 faculty members conducting research on India and around 300 students from India currently at LSE, the programme will provide further exciting opportunities for students and academics.”

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:18 IST