New royal rift? Kate Middleton ‘irritated’ with King Charles’ wife Camilla as…

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton and King Charles III’s wife Queen Consort Camilla are engaged in a secret power struggle, a report said. Since King Charles’ accession to the throne, Kate Middleton and Camilla have not been able to see eye to eye on many occasions, Daily Express reported.

Both of them also had a massive fight at Windsor castle, the report added.

"Ever since the Queen died, Camilla has been throwing her weight around showing everyone who's boss," an insider told the outlet.

"Kate is becoming increasingly irritated with her. She thinks Camilla doesn't take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn't deserve the role. Things have been very awkward,” the report added.

Since becoming Queen Consort, Camilla has been displaying a “superior attitude where everyone has to bow down to her. Kate has gone above and beyond the call of duty to adhere to all of the values required of working royals, but Camilla ultimately latched onto Charles' coattails,” a royal insider informed the outlet while talking about Camilla’s behaviour.

King Charles and Camilla married in 2005. Charles was previously married to Princess Diana who died in a car crash in 1997, a year after the couple divorced. Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles before King Charles.

