Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / New Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe appoints committee to protect protest site in Colombo
world news

New Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe appoints committee to protect protest site in Colombo

The panel will be headed by Ranil Wickremesinghe's UNP colleague and former minister Ruwan Wijewardene. ‘Gota Go Gama’, which has emerged as the epicentre of the anti-government protests, was attacked on May 9 by supporters of the Rajapaksas.
Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajakasa resign and decrying the appointment of Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP)
Published on May 15, 2022 10:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka’s new prime minister who was sworn-in on Thursday, has appointed a committee to ensure protection for the ‘Gota Go Gama’ protest site in the country’s commercial capital of Colombo, days after it came under an attack by a pro-Rajapaksa mob, leading to the resignation of then-premier Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Also Read | Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa swears in 4 cabinet ministers, all from his party

The committee will be headed by former state minister of defence, Ruwan Wijewardene, said Wickremesinghe, who is from the United National Party (UNP); Wijewardene is the deputy leader of the UNP.

“The mayor of Colombo will be on the panel, and has been given the responsibility to ensure assistance from the city’s municipal corporation. The owner of the protest site, who is also the representative of the Urban Development Authority, will also be on the committee. A representative each from the Ministry of health, army and police, will also be panel members,” Wickremesinghe announced.

The 73-year-old leader further said that it is this body, and not the Sri Lankan government, which will look after the area. “The government will only support the demonstrators,” he remarked.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Wickremesinghe faces an uphill task as Sri Lanka's new PM

In recent days, ‘Gota Go Gama’ has emerged as the epicentre of anti-government protests, that were triggered by the ongoing economic crisis in the island nation, its worst-ever. Galle Face Green, a popular promenade in Colombo, is where this agitation is taking place.

In Sinhala, ‘Gama’ means village, while ‘Gota’ is a reference to Sri Lanka’s embattled President and the younger brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya. The slogan, therefore, roughly translates to ‘Gota go back to your village’ or ‘Go home, Gota’.

On May 9, Rajapaksa supporters viciously assaulted some demonstrators at the protest site. Hours later, Mahinda Rajapaksa, already under pressure to resign, stood down.

(With ANI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ranil wickremesinghe sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP