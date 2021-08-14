New terrorism threat warning by US mentions efforts of Al Qaeda

The US department of homeland security on Friday issued a new terrorism threat advisory due to the “heightened threat environment” ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. The National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) said in its new bulletin the United States continues to face a “diverse and challenging” threat environment, adding that the 9/11 attacks and religious holidays could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence.

“Today’s NTAS Bulletin advises the public about the heightened threat landscape we face and how DHS is working with our partners, at every level of government and in the community, to combat domestic terrorism and targeted violence in all its forms," secretary of homeland security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement.

The terrorism threat comes at a time when the US troops are finalising their withdrawal from Afghanistan, which they invaded in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks. The Taliban, which was ousted by the US-led forces in 2001, has regained control over the majority of districts in Afghanistan and is gradually encircling Kabul to take back the power from the internationally recognised government of President Ashraf Ghani.

US defence officials are concerned that the terror group Al Qaeda, which was behind the 9/11 attacks, could rebuild and consolidate in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule, according to US media reports.

“Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula recently released its first English-language copy of Inspire magazine in over four years, which demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire US-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences,” the advisory says.

The United States is also wary of threats from domestic terrorists and racially motivated violent extremists and anti-government violent extremists, the Capitol riots being a grave ultimatum. The homeland security department warned that the extremists and terror groups are increasingly exploiting online forums to spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.

“Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions,” the advisory added.

