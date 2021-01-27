IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / New US secretary of state Blinken says committed to a free Indo-Pacific
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
world news

New US secretary of state Blinken says committed to a free Indo-Pacific

In calls with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha, Blinken said US relations with their countries were the “cornerstone” and “linchpin” of “peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region” and across the world.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:41 AM IST

Antony Blinken took office on Tuesday as the 71st secretary of state of the US with a clear and unequivocal commitment to revitalising American diplomacy, engaging with the world, and to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Secretary Blinken was confirmed by US Senate earlier in the day with a 78-22 vote and kicked off his term with calls to counterparts of allied and neighbouring nations, starting with Canada. By late evening, he had spoken to foreign ministers of Mexico, Japan and South Korea, according to his tweets and state department readouts.

In calls with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha, Blinken said US relations with their countries were the “cornerstone” and “linchpin” of “peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region” and across the world, according to state department readouts.

Canada and Mexico were also first calls placed by President Joe Biden to his counterparts, reflecting a pattern.

But President Biden also called Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and broached subjects his predecessor Donald Trump had refused to. Biden conveyed strong US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, raised recent hacking of US government computer networks (for which intelligence agencies suspected Russia), interference in the 2016 US elections, and reports of Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan.

“President Biden made clear that the United States will act firmly in defence of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies,” the White House said in a statement on their call.

Upon assuming office, Blinken tweeted, “American leadership matters, and we have a unique ability to bring other countries together to meet the challenges and opportunities of our time.”

He wrote in another post: “We will revitalise American diplomacy to advance our interests and values in the world as it is – not as it was.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November.(AP)
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November.(AP)
world news

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

AP, Yogyakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Photo(REUTERS)
A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Taliban backs Covid vaccine drive as Afghan receives $112 million funding pledge

Reuters, Kabul
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The immunisation drive will have to take place amid relentless violence in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
world news

New US secretary of state Blinken says committed to a free Indo-Pacific

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:41 AM IST
In calls with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha, Blinken said US relations with their countries were the “cornerstone” and “linchpin” of “peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region” and across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two men stand armed with guns during a protest supporting Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes on January 6. (AP file)
Two men stand armed with guns during a protest supporting Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes on January 6. (AP file)
world news

Republicans signal support for Trump in Senate impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:23 AM IST
A motion to render the trial unconstitutional was defeated in a 45-55 vote in the Democrat-led 100-member Senate, which cleared the way for the trial to proceed. But the voting pattern revealed that Trump may eventually be acquitted, as a conviction requires a supermajority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT./File Photo(via REUTERS)
world news

China, India's Covid-19 vaccinations to stretch to late 2022: Study

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:30 AM IST
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the United States aims to secure an additional 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech and Moderna Inc by summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of buildings in the City financial district of central London in the rain during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus( AP)
View of buildings in the City financial district of central London in the rain during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus( AP)
world news

UK could introduce hotel quarantine for high-risk arrivals

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:37 AM IST
The UK government will introduce a limited hotel quarantine system for passengers arriving from the highest-risk countries, according to a person familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia(REUTERS)
People wait in line at a coronavirus disease testing clinic at Mona Vale Hospital in the wake of a new outbreak in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney, Australia(REUTERS)
world news

No local Covid-19 cases in Australia for 10 days in a row

Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Australia's most populous state NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single digit numbers earlier in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.(AP)
The Biden-Harris Administration will increase overall, weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes and territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses.(AP)
world news

Biden administration to buy 200 million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that further measures would be undertaken to ramp up the vaccination campaign in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a package of four directives on Tuesday, Biden delivered his first policy response to nationwide protests over institutionalized racism.(AP)
In a package of four directives on Tuesday, Biden delivered his first policy response to nationwide protests over institutionalized racism.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden targets housing, private prisons in first equality moves

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:23 AM IST
One memo directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development to review and change policies from the Trump administration that undermined protections under the Fair Housing Act, the White House said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
world news

US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The CDC said Sunday it would not grant waivers to exempt travelers from some countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines had sought waivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The release added that with the additional doses the United States will have enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.(Bloomberg Photo)
The release added that with the additional doses the United States will have enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Kamala Harris gets second Covid-19 vaccine dose, urges everyone to do likewise

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:15 AM IST
Following a slow roll-out, after two coronavirus vaccines received emergency approval in December, the United States administered more than 1 million shots daily for the past week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tirumurti said that the world needs to consequently prioritise our specific aspect of peacebuilding which will have the highest impact in the post-conflict situations so that the funds are utilized to the optimum.(Reuters/ File photo)
Tirumurti said that the world needs to consequently prioritise our specific aspect of peacebuilding which will have the highest impact in the post-conflict situations so that the funds are utilized to the optimum.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

India pledges USD 150,000 for UN peacebuilding

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:13 AM IST
"We extend our support to the activities of the peacebuilding fund and as a token of our engagement, India would like to announce today a pledge of USD 150,000 to the fund's activities and program this year," said TS Tirumurti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK has struggled to counter a brutal third wave blamed on a new variant that emerged there before Christmas before spreading to dozens of countries around the world.
The UK has struggled to counter a brutal third wave blamed on a new variant that emerged there before Christmas before spreading to dozens of countries around the world.
world news

100 million cases worldwide, as US seeks to reset its Covid fight

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:11 AM IST
  • The United States, which passed 25 million confirmed cases last weekend, remains the country with the largest outbreak -- and the largest death toll of over 420,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lone bus passenger sits on the top deck, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Oxford Street London(AP)
A lone bus passenger sits on the top deck, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Oxford Street London(AP)
world news

Britain readies for painful lessons as Covid-19 death toll crosses 100,000

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:35 AM IST
Now in the midst of its third national lockdown, the UK has hit the devastating milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden has pledged to provide 100 million Covid vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office and he said the administration was increasing its overall weekly vaccine supply to states and territories.(Bloomberg)
Biden has pledged to provide 100 million Covid vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office and he said the administration was increasing its overall weekly vaccine supply to states and territories.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden says US will have enough Covid vaccines for entire population

AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • The latest purchase would take the total number of Covid-19 doses ordered by the government to 600 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP