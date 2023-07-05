New York City's former first couple Bill De Blasio and Chirlane McCray separate but free to date without divorce drama

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, made a surprising announcement on Wednesday, revealing their decision to separate after 29 years of marriage. However, their separation comes with a unique twist—they plan to continue living together and date other people without officially divorcing. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray.(Twitter)

In a candid joint interview with the New York Times, the couple shared the details behind their unconventional choice. McCray, who identified as a lesbian when they first met, expressed her desire for a more carefree and fun-filled life. "I just want to have fun," she stated, explaining her motivation for the separation.

The couple disclosed that their decision was the result of a heartfelt conversation they had at home two months ago. They acknowledged that their marriage had been crumbling for years, with de Blasio's ill-fated 2020 presidential campaign serving as a significant strain on their relationship.

McCray admitted that she stood by her husband during his presidential run because breaking ranks was not an option. However, she described it as a distraction and confessed that it took a toll on their connection. De Blasio concurred, acknowledging that his overly ambitious aspirations had been a source of distraction and had taken away from their relationship.

The former mayor also attributed the strain on their marriage to the overwhelming demands of his eight years in office. The relentless schedule and constant tasks left him feeling disconnected from McCray and drained their relationship of its vitality.

The COVID-19 crisis further exacerbated their emotional distance, with de Blasio admitting that he became emotionally needy during that time. McCray cited the lack of infrastructure for her own political ambitions as another factor that strained their bond. Her mental health initiatives, carried out under her husband's leadership, drew criticism and added pressure to their already complex dynamic.

The couple's marriage had also been used as a symbol of diversity and representation during de Blasio's political career. However, McCray revealed that the weight of supporting her husband while maintaining her own aspirations became burdensome. She questioned how they could fully embrace their individuality with the responsibilities they carried as a couple.

De Blasio and McCray acknowledged their past and the unique circumstances of their relationship. They reflected on the early days when they fell in love, but de Blasio admitted to lingering doubts, wondering if their differences would become insurmountable. Yet, they both emphasized the importance of authenticity and not living in a strained relationship.

Despite their separation, de Blasio and McCray have no intention of divorcing or living apart. They plan to continue sharing their Park Slope home, insisting that they can't fake their way through a marriage that no longer feels right. They emphasized their desire for personal freedom and the belief that possession is not necessary in a relationship.

During the interview, the couple maintained a friendly and supportive demeanor, even engaging in lighthearted banter. McCray jokingly asked the Times to publish her phone number, while de Blasio playfully considered sharing a gym photo as a thirst trap. They expressed their eagerness to embrace new dating experiences and rediscover themselves as individuals.