New York flash flood update, government issues advisory on weather forecast: Here's all you need to know

A devastating flood has overtaken New York due to torrential rainstorms. The flood has resulted in at least one death and the rainfall is expected to abate by Monday but the flooding is expected to persist till Tuesday. Find the complete timeline and updates here. Flash flood warnings are in effectacross southeastern New York at present, including New York City (New York State Police/Facebook, @DanielleV1967/Twitter)

New York Flash Flood: Timeline

Flood Warning Issued on July 7

On July 7, Governor Hochul warned New Yorkers of potential flooding impacts as heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected statewide.

"Beginning today, much of the state should expect to see thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain through Sunday which may cause flash flooding, especially in portions of the North Country, Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. Our team is closely monitoring weather patterns and stands ready to assist any of our local partners, and I urge all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts, pay attention to alerts and plan accordingly," stated Governor Hochul

Flood Warning Update on July 8

A flash flood warning was issued on July 8 as Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for additional severe weather. Forecasts predicted rain and thunderstorms for parts of the Capital, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Southern Tier regions, as well as New York City.

Flood Warning Update (July 9)

On July 9, Governor Hochul addressed the citizens, stating “My biggest concern is the fact that most people's lives that are lost during a flood event occur because they're in their vehicles - not in their homes, but in their vehicles. And I want people to be very cautious about not going into a road that's closed or if you see any running water."

"We have our teams on the ground, ready to respond. But a lot of coordination is going on right now with the local police departments and the local emergency teams, and just telling people in your own home - have the flashlights, check the batteries, first aid, food, water, medicine that you may need" she added.

Ontario and Orange County under States of Emergency (July 9)

"Due to increasingly dangerous conditions, I am expanding our State of Emergency to Ontario County," Governor Hochul said. "State personnel are on the ground and supporting local response efforts. New Yorkers in impacted regions should do everything they can to avoid flooded roads and stay alert for additional weather."

The Governor also informed that multiple people had been reported missing.

Flood Watch Advisory Issued

A flood watch was issued on July 10, early morning for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton, and Western Essex. It will remain in effect through Tuesday evening. The forecasts predicted widespread rainfall from 2-5 inches with some areas reaching 7 inches.

New York Areas under Flood Watch

A flood watch was issued for portions of north western Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont. The complete list is as follows:

In northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield

In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire

In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Fulton, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster.

In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham.

Total rainfall is expected to reach 2-4 inches along with possible 4-6 inches for areas east of the Hudson River.

Flood Warning Issued

On July 10, a flood warning was issued for northwestern Connecticut, western

Massachusetts and east central New York. The warning will remain in effect till 9:45 am EDT. It has been stated that 2-3 inches of rain has already fallen and forecasts predict floods caused by worsening rainfall. The complete list of areas is as follows:

Northwestern Connecticut, Litchfield

Western Massachusetts, Berkshire

East-central New York, Columbia and Dutchess