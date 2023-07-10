No this isn't India! New York left waterlogged, powerless after flash floods

Flash flood warnings are in effectacross southeastern New York at present, including New York City. Thunderstorms struck the region and brought “torrential downpours,” according to the National Weather Service. Flash flood warnings are in effectacross southeastern New York at present, including New York City (New York State Police/Facebook, @DanielleV1967/Twitter)

The city said on its website, “A Flood Watch is in effect citywide between 2 p.m. today, Sunday 7/9, and 6 a.m. Monday 7/10. An excessive rainfall event may cause flash flooding, especially in areas close to creeks, streams and rivers; low-lying and flood-prone areas; and urban areas with poor drainage.”

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning. Staten Island and west Manhattan have a low risk of severe weather, like a strong thunderstorm. Scattered showers may occur around 2 p.m,” it added.

City officials have claimed the floods can quickly flood basements and pose a risk to people’s lives. They advised people to shift to higher regions.

The floods have already started wreaking havoc in various regions, including parts of the Lower Hudson Valley. The water has rapidly flooded roadways, trapped people inside cars and spilled debris across places. Emergency responders have been working to make rescue efforts.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for Orange County Sunday night, July 9. “I have announced a State of Emergency for Orange County, which has experienced life-threatening flooding over the past few hours. We are in close communication with local officials and State agencies are participating in search and rescue efforts,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the same thread, she added, “Our Office of Emergency Management has been in touch with every potentially impacted county to make sure they have what they need to quickly respond. And they will be coordinating deployments of personnel and resources from State agencies should local officials need help.” Kathy confirmed that at least 13,000 homes are without power.

Several viral posts on Twitter show cars trapped in the flood. Here’s a look at some of the photos and videos:

A West Point Military Police spokesperson told CNN that there was heavy floodingat the United States Military Academy West Point in Orange County. Several people were trapped in their vehicles and had to swim out to safety.

State police have been urging the public to avoidthe Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County due to excessive flooding, NYSP public information officer Steven Nevel told Newsweek. "There are numerous motorists stranded in Rockland County," Steven said. "State Police along with local fire departments and EMS personnel are utilizing personal and equipment to assist this motorists and get them to safety as fast as possible."

Meanwhile, a post shared to Facebook by New York State Police reads, “TRAFFIC ALERT: Rockland County- Palisades Interstate Parkway: Numerous roadways consisting of State Route 9W and Palisades Interstate Parkway are experiencing heavy flooding and washouts. The Palisades Parkway Northbound is closed from exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic circle. Please Avoid The Area!!!”