'New York grateful': Man applauded for alerting about subway shooting accused
Zack Dahhan, who has said he spotted the New York subway shooting suspect in security cameras and alerted the police, seems to have become the man of the moment in the city, which witnessed one of its worst outbreaks of violence on Tuesday. More than 20 people were left injured when the gunman - wearing a gas mask - set off a smoke bomb in a train car and then opened fire at a crowd - his firing injured ten people at first and then, later, 13 more were injured in the chaos that unfolded.
What followed was a manhunt as the New York Police Department announced that Frank James was a 'person of interest' in the incident. He was finally arrested on Wednesday. The rush-hour shooting incident had left the city in a state of panic. But Zack's alertness in spotting James did offer a few moments of joy after hours of palpable tension.
Sharing a video, the office of New York Attorney General, Letitia James, wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for your bravery today, Zack. All of New York is grateful."
In the video, Zack Dahhan is heard saying: "I saw the guys walking in from the security cameras. And I said... Oh, this guy, let me call the police. And we catch".
British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan also tweeted a video short by Bloomberg and wrote: "Zack is the Ramadan hero we didn’t know we all needed."
Sharing emojis, the journalist also highlighted this quote of Zach from the video: “People think I’m crazy. Like maybe people think I am on drugs. I am not… I am fasting.”
Speaking of his encounter with the shooting suspect, Zack was quoted by Reuters as telling reporters: "He had a bag and was walking on the sidewalk. He put the bag on the street. I saw a lot of people come behind him. I said to the people, 'Please guys, please keep some space, this guy is going to do something."
Another video, shared by journalist David Mack, showed people cheering for him,
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
Biden or Harris to visit Ukraine? US may send ‘top-level' official: Reports
The United States is considering sending a 'top-level official' to Ukraine to meet the war-torn nation's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports have emerged, adding that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are among the candidates under consideration to visit the east European nation. The reports come at a time when several European heads of state and government heads have visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Zelensky.
-
‘Partygate’: Johnson likely to receive more fines, minister resigns | Top points
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to resign after he and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his Cabinet, were fined by the Metropolitan Police for violating Covid-19 related rules at a time when the nation was under a strict lockdown. Johnson, however, refused to demit office, as he instead offered an apology. Transport minister Grant Shapps, on the other hand, jumped to Johnson's defence.
-
China hesitates on bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as debt soars
Over the past few years, the U.S. has accused China of using “debt diplomacy” to make developing nations across the world more dependent on Beijing. Yet the cases of Sri Lanka and Pakistan -- both friends of China facing dire financial situations as inflation soars -- show that President Xi Jinping's government is becoming more reluctant to pull out the checkbook.
-
Pro-Putin ally arrest latest flashpoint amid Ukraine war| 5 points
The arrest of the Kremlin's one of the closest and most influential ally, Viktor Medvedchuk, by Ukraine is said to have angered Russia. Medvedchuk - the pro-Russian politician - who is said to be one of the richest persons in Ukraine - was held by Ukraine on Wednesday in what was defined as “a special operation”, sparking enthusiasm in Kyiv, but irritation in Moscow.
-
Pak has been an important ally for 75 years: US’s Blinken’s message to new PM
Pakistan has been an "important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years", the United States' secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement as he congratulated the country's new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who was elected this week after several week of political turbulence. Imran Khan even named a US diplomat, Donald LU, linking him to the alleged plot. White House's Jen Psaki also stressed that the US "does not prefer one party over the other".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics