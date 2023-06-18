New York's air quality improves to moderate rating from ‘unhealthy’

New York City’s air quality was rated as “moderate” early Sunday morning after falling to an “unhealthy” level overnight as smoke from wild fires in Canada continues to impact the US East Coast. The current reading means that only those “unusually sensitive” to particle pollution should consider reducing time outdoors.

The gauge had fallen to “unhealthy” around midnight local time, and then improved to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as New Yorkers were starting to wake up.

The smog isn’t likely to reach the intensity seen in the previous week, when smoky air turned the Manhattan skyline orange. Air quality is forecast to remain at moderate levels later Sunday and Monday, according to AirNow.