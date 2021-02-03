Home / World News / New Zealand approves its first coronavirus vaccine
world news

New Zealand approves its first coronavirus vaccine

New Zealand has no community transmission of the virus, and border workers are considered the most vulnerable because they deal with arriving travellers.
PTI, New Zealand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Vials with a sticker and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)

New Zealand's medical regulator has approved its first coronavirus vaccine, and officials hope to begin giving shots to border workers by the end of March.

New Zealand has no community transmission of the virus, and border workers are considered the most vulnerable to catching and spreading the disease because they deal with arriving travellers, some of whom are infected.

Regulators on Wednesday gave provisional approval for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for people aged 16 and over.

Also read | Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months

However, New Zealand's success in stamping out the virus also means it will need to wait longer than many other countries to get vaccine doses for the general population. Officials say they hope to begin general inoculations by midyear.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid guideline covid 19 news covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP