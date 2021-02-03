Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months
Almost all people previously infected with Covid-19 have high levels of antibodies for at least six months that are likely to protect them from reinfection with the disease, results of a major UK study showed on Wednesday.
Scientists said the study, which measured levels of previous Covid-19 infection in populations across Britain, as well as how long antibodies persisted in those infected, should provide some reassurance that swift cases of reinfection will be rare.
"The vast majority of people retain detectable antibodies for at least six months after infection with the coronavirus," said Naomi Allen, a professor and chief scientist at the UK Biobank, where the study was carried out.
Among participants who had tested positive for previous Covid-19 infection, 99% retained antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 for three months, the results showed. After the full six months of follow-up in the study, 88% still had them.
"Although we cannot be certain how this relates to immunity, the results suggest that people may be protected against subsequent infection for at least six months following natural infection," Allen said.
She said the findings were also consistent with results of other studies in the United Kingdom and Iceland which found that antibodies to the coronavirus tended to persist for several months in those who have had the disease and recovered.
A study of UK healthcare workers published last month found that people who have had Covid-19 were likely to be protected for at least five months, but noted that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus.
The UK Biobank study also found that the proportion of the UK population with Covid-19 antibodies - a measure known as seroprevalence - rose from 6.6% at the start of the study period in May/June 2020 to 8.8% by November/December 2020.
SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence was most common in London, at 12.4%, and least common in Scotland at 5.5%, it found.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study says recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout
- Watch: Vaani Kapoor's circuit training workout is all about triceps dip, cable butt blaster, single leg squats and more and here are its health benefits which will definitely push aside your exercise procrastination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to build strength without bulk? Try kettlebell workout like Karishma Tanna
- If you are short on time and looking for an entire body workout, Karishma Tanna got you sorted with a sneak peek of her ‘functional day’ at the gym, sweats and ‘cries’ out the ‘torture’ with kettlebell fitness routine | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is wearing one mask enough?
- Doctors think that in most situations wearing one mask that fits properly can be enough but more than one face mask might be required in some cases. Read one:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Middleton's selfie video on Instagram marks 'Children's Mental Health Week'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Psychiatric drugs may affect men and women differently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tisca Chopra inspires fitness freaks to try these leg exercises during Pilates
- From jack rabbit long stretch on Pilates reformer to working out with a magic circle, Tisca Chopra nails some hard core exercises on ‘manic Monday’ and we are super charged to hit the grind this work week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor sets fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women undergo less aggressive heart surgery, experience worse outcomes than men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'
- Mandira Bedi serves Monday motivation in new fitness video as she returns to gym for aerobic exercises, cardio workout, planks and more after almost a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panel finds more gene mutations, treatment targets for leukemia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You only need a pinch of hing for these 8 amazing health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora urges fans to start February on a fitter note with new Yoga post
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account and posted an image of herself doing the Utthita Vasisthasana. The actor also talked about the benefits and shared the steps to do the asana correctly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alternate type of surgery may prevent total knee replacement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox