IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Health / Recovered patients less prone to reinfection, Covid variant: Study
While antibodies against the coronavirus linger in the blood plasma for several weeks or months, earlier studies have shown that their levels significantly drop with time.(REUTERS)
While antibodies against the coronavirus linger in the blood plasma for several weeks or months, earlier studies have shown that their levels significantly drop with time.(REUTERS)
health

Recovered patients less prone to reinfection, Covid variant: Study

The research, published in the journal Nature, noted that antibodies are produced by immune cells that keep evolving, apparently due to a continued exposure to remnants of the virus hidden in the gut tissue.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:08 AM IST

People who recover from COVID-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.

The research, published in the journal Nature, noted that antibodies are produced by immune cells that keep evolving, apparently due to a continued exposure to remnants of the virus hidden in the gut tissue.

According to the scientists, including those from Rockefeller University in the US, the study provides the “strongest evidence yet” that the immune system “remembers” the virus and, remarkably, continues to improve the quality of antibodies even after the infection has waned. They suspect that when recovered patients next encounters the virus, the response would be both faster and more effective, preventing reinfection.

“This is really exciting news. The type of immune response we see here could potentially provide protection for quite some time, by enabling the body to mount a rapid and effective response to the virus upon re-exposure,” says Michel C. Nussenzweig, a co-author of the study from Rockefeller University.

While antibodies against the coronavirus linger in the blood plasma for several weeks or months, earlier studies have shown that their levels significantly drop with time. However, the researchers showed that instead of producing antibodies all the time, the immune system creates memory B cells that recognise the coronavirus, and quickly unleash a new round of antibodies when they encounter it a second time. Since the novel coronavirus replicates in the cells of the lungs, upper throat, and small intestine, they suspect that residual viral particles hiding within these tissues could be driving the evolution of memory B cells. According to the researchers, these antibodies were better able to latch on tightly to the virus, and could recognise mutated versions of it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
On Saturday, 123 adverse reactions were reported across the country, according to the provisional data provided by the Union health ministry.(HT file photo)
india news

1.5 million Indians receive Covid -19 vaccine in 8 days: Govt data

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The daily number of shots administered had risen to 230,000 on Thursday after changes were made to the Co-WIN platform to allow walk-ins on Tuesday. The app now allows registered beneficiaries to get the shot out-of-turn even if their name does not figure on the list for a particular day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photos)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photos)
health

India vaccinates more than a million in a week. Where do other nations stand

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • The country also reported the highest number of vaccinations in a day after close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of thousands of people have already received it, and experts believe the controversy around Covaxin still not clearing adequate levels in trials may be contributing to hesitancy.(Reuters/ File photo)
Hundreds of thousands of people have already received it, and experts believe the controversy around Covaxin still not clearing adequate levels in trials may be contributing to hesitancy.(Reuters/ File photo)
health

Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Phase 1 clinical trials are mostly used to test safety of a vaccine and the effects of various doses and combinations. The company found that there was no significant difference in the highest dose it tested as compared to the lowest, making the case for the higher dose to be used.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India on Thursday sent 2 million doses of a coronavirus to Bangladesh, a gift that is likely to foster bilateral relations further between the two South Asian neighbors.(AP/PTI)
India on Thursday sent 2 million doses of a coronavirus to Bangladesh, a gift that is likely to foster bilateral relations further between the two South Asian neighbors.(AP/PTI)
india news

India sends Covishield vaccines to Mauritius, Seychelles, Myanmar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:32 AM IST
  • Under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has already dispatched vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as India has assured that friendly nations get every form of support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials credited the improvement to changes in the Co-WIN application that now allows vaccinators to administer shots to walk-in health care workers if those scheduled did not turn up.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Officials credited the improvement to changes in the Co-WIN application that now allows vaccinators to administer shots to walk-in health care workers if those scheduled did not turn up.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19 vaccinations cross 1 million, drive picks up pace in Delhi

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:52 AM IST
The cumulative number of vaccinations, while still a little over 57% of the target, is an improvement over what was seen as on Wednesday when it was 55%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary.(REUTERS)
An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary.(REUTERS)
health

Oxford scientists prepare vaccine versions to fight emerging virus variants

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:29 AM IST
The team behind the vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researcher believes sampling wastewater is a very efficient and less biased way to get information on the evolution of the virus.(Bloomberg)
Researcher believes sampling wastewater is a very efficient and less biased way to get information on the evolution of the virus.(Bloomberg)
health

Genome sequencing of coronavirus in sewage can help detect local variants: Study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:09 PM IST
According to the research, published in the peer-reviewed journal mBio, the ability to track SARS-CoV-2 mutations in wastewater could be particularly useful for tracking new variants like the B.1.17 strain which is now widespread in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
health

India vaccinates 6.31 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated across country on Day 4

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The GoI in a release said that the COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the fourth day of the nationwide drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police escort a van for the transport of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after it left the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) in Copenhagen(AFP)
Police escort a van for the transport of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after it left the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) in Copenhagen(AFP)
health

Denmark to vaccinate homeless population along with priority groups in Phase 1

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Almost 3% of Danes have now received at least one immunization shot since the program started shortly after Christmas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul stated that concerns about adverse effects, as of now, seem to be "unfounded, negligible and insignificant" and the data shows that "we are in a situation of lot of comfort".(PTI )
NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul stated that concerns about adverse effects, as of now, seem to be "unfounded, negligible and insignificant" and the data shows that "we are in a situation of lot of comfort".(PTI )
health

Govt says concerns about adverse effect post Covid vaccination unfounded

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:32 PM IST
At a press conference, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul asserted that both the vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- are safe and a lot of effort has gone into making them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.(AP)
A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London.(AP)
health

UK watchdog says Covid-19 vaccine reactions normal amid Norway concern

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Norway’s authorities said that 33 elderly people living in nursing homes died shortly after being inoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cold storage of Covid-19 vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine has reached at deputy director of health services Thane cold storage from serum institute of Pune in Thane and will be distributed in the entire Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra at Thane, Mumbai, (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
Cold storage of Covid-19 vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine has reached at deputy director of health services Thane cold storage from serum institute of Pune in Thane and will be distributed in the entire Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra at Thane, Mumbai, (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
health

Ensure continuous power supply at vaccine cold chain storage sites: Govt

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:14 PM IST
In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Power/Energy) of all States/UTs, the MoP also advised them to keep alternate standby power supply to deal with any contingencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, addresses a press briefing. (PTI)
Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, addresses a press briefing. (PTI)
health

India Covid-19 vaccination numbers soar past 450,000

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Bhushan informed that the Covid-19 cases per million in the country is 7,668 while the active cases are less than two per cent of the total number of cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NITI Aayog member, Dr V K Paul, urged beneficiaries not to refuse vaccination. (Periscope/Twitter/ANI)
NITI Aayog member, Dr V K Paul, urged beneficiaries not to refuse vaccination. (Periscope/Twitter/ANI)
health

Fortunate enough to get Covid-19 vaccine, don't refuse: Health ministry urges

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Officials of the health ministry, while addressing a press conference on India’s vaccination drive, reassured citizens that both vaccines are safe and have been approved by the government after rigorous testing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows vials with EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Novosibirsk Region based Vector state research institute under Rospotrebnadzor service, in this undated handout photo at an unknown location in Russia.(REUTERS)
A view shows vials with EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Novosibirsk Region based Vector state research institute under Rospotrebnadzor service, in this undated handout photo at an unknown location in Russia.(REUTERS)
health

Russia says its second Covid-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona is 100% effective

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP