e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party maintains double-digit lead in latest poll

New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party maintains double-digit lead in latest poll

The opposition National party was down by one percentage point at 32%. Smaller parties continued to get good support, the poll showed.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:18 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Wellington
The closely watched 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s party, which is seeking a second term in office, at 47%, unchanged from the last poll on Sept. 28.
The closely watched 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s party, which is seeking a second term in office, at 47%, unchanged from the last poll on Sept. 28.(Reuters Photo)
         

Support for New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party was unchanged with just over a week to the general election and it continued to enjoy a double-digit lead over the main opposition party, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

The closely watched 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s party, which is seeking a second term in office, at 47%, unchanged from the last poll on Sept. 28.

The opposition National party was down by one percentage point at 32%.

Smaller parties continued to get good support, the poll showed.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria
IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
Pandemic effect: India’s economy set to contract 9.6%, says World Bank
Pandemic effect: India’s economy set to contract 9.6%, says World Bank
Pune local trains to run for essential services’ staff: All you need to know
Pune local trains to run for essential services’ staff: All you need to know
President Kovind, PM Modi lead nation in wishing IAF on foundation day
President Kovind, PM Modi lead nation in wishing IAF on foundation day
‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron
‘Blessing in disguise that I caught Coronavirus’: Donald Trump lauds Regeneron
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In