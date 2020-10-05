e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New Zealand to ease Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland as city sees no new cases in 12 days

New Zealand to ease Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland as city sees no new cases in 12 days

Auckland would join the rest of New Zealand on level one of restrictions starting from 23:59 on Wednesday, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2020 11:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Auckland
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS
         

New Zealand is easing coronavirus restrictions in Auckland down to the lowest level amid an improving epidemiological situation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

During a Monday press conference broadcast on Facebook, Ardern said New Zealand “beat the virus again” and announced that restrictions in Auckland, which had seen a spike in cases, would be eased this week as there have been no new cases in the city for 12 days.

Ardern said that Auckland would join the rest of New Zealand on level one of restrictions starting from 23:59 on Wednesday, October 7 (10:59 GMT).

At the end of September, Ardern announced an extension of coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand with a gradual easing planned for Auckland.

New Zealand eased coronavirus restrictions from alert level 2 to level 1 on September 21. Auckland remained at level 2.5, but moved to level 2 later in September.

New Zealand’s Health Ministry said on Monday that only one new case of Covid-19 had been registered in the past 24 hours. A total of 40 active cases of the coronavirus were reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

tags
top news
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
‘Raid Raj BJP’s only Machiavellian Move’: Cong reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In