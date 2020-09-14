e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on September 21

New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on September 21

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland’s restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.

world Updated: Sep 14, 2020 07:09 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Wellington
Jacinda Ardern said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.
Jacinda Ardern said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.(AFP)
         

New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on September 21, except in its biggest city Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland’s restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.

tags
top news
GDP, LAC buzzwords as Covid-era session begins
GDP, LAC buzzwords as Covid-era session begins
China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Ex-defence secy played key role in AgustaWestland deal: CBI
Ex-defence secy played key role in AgustaWestland deal: CBI
Delhi HC to hear PIL on same-sex marriage
Delhi HC to hear PIL on same-sex marriage
Farmers protest agri reforms, fear exploitation, monopolies
Farmers protest agri reforms, fear exploitation, monopolies
China hits out at Pentagon’s report on PLA
China hits out at Pentagon’s report on PLA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In