King Charles charity's council features these two Indians. Any guesses?

Indian entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Neerja Birla have been appointed to the India advisory council of the British Asian trust which is a charity founded by King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales. Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, is the youngest Indian to sign Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's “The Giving Pledge” as a promise to give at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charity. On his new role with the British Asian trust, he said, “I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach. I'm therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country." Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.(File)

Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, said, “Mpower has become a symbol of hope and a driving force for change in the mental health landscape in India. However, significant barriers continue to exist in providing the right support for mental health to millions of citizens in the country."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The British Asian Trust is doing commendable work in this space across the world. I'm thrilled to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council and expand our work in mental health across India,” she said.

Both are set to join the trust alongside other eminent Indian business leaders including Mukesh Ambani who chairs the trust's India Advisory Council.

Executive director of the trust in India, Bharath Visweswariah said, “The inclusion of Nikhil Kamath and Dr Neerja Birla into our advisory council will contribute immensely to the future of our work in India. Nikhil's passion for conservation and livelihoods and Dr Birla's outstanding journey in education and mental health will help us expand our impact innovatively and effectively.”