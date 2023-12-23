close_game
close_game
News / World News / King Charles charity's council features these two Indians. Any guesses?

King Charles charity's council features these two Indians. Any guesses?

ByMallika Soni
Dec 23, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Nikhil Kamath said, “I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach.

Indian entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Neerja Birla have been appointed to the India advisory council of the British Asian trust which is a charity founded by King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales. Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, is the youngest Indian to sign Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's “The Giving Pledge” as a promise to give at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charity. On his new role with the British Asian trust, he said, “I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach. I'm therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country."

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.(File)
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.(File)

Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, said, “Mpower has become a symbol of hope and a driving force for change in the mental health landscape in India. However, significant barriers continue to exist in providing the right support for mental health to millions of citizens in the country."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read more: Medical reason behind King Charles' swollen 'sausage fingers' is…

“The British Asian Trust is doing commendable work in this space across the world. I'm thrilled to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council and expand our work in mental health across India,” she said.

Both are set to join the trust alongside other eminent Indian business leaders including Mukesh Ambani who chairs the trust's India Advisory Council.

Executive director of the trust in India, Bharath Visweswariah said, “The inclusion of Nikhil Kamath and Dr Neerja Birla into our advisory council will contribute immensely to the future of our work in India. Nikhil's passion for conservation and livelihoods and Dr Birla's outstanding journey in education and mental health will help us expand our impact innovatively and effectively.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out