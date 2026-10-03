Mixed-gender workplaces ‘ruin’ women: flydubai's Omani co-pilot’s posts reveal hardline views

The Omani flydubai co-pilot is facing growing scrutiny as his social media activity has come under the spotlight following the incident where he allegedly stabbed his colleague, Captain Smit Machchhar, and also attempted to crash the plane with 174 passengers onboard on September 30.

This screengrab shows passengers inside the rerouted flydubai flight FZ 1073, ahead of its departure to Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport. (AFP)

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His deleted X (formerly Twitter) account indicates that he was deeply religious and misogynistic, CNN reported.

Also read: Omani pilot used ‘crash axe’ in cockpit to attack Captain Smit Machchhar, attempted ‘terrorist attack’: UAE

The pilot, identified by Saudi media and CNN as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, was reportedly fired from Oman's national airline last year amid concerns over his alleged extremist views.

X posts on ‘ruined’ women

Deep Dive What extremist views did the Omani co-pilot express on social media? The Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, expressed extremist views on social media, discussing the negative impact of mixed-gender workplaces on women and revealing misogynistic beliefs. He also shared troubling posts that included references to al-Qaeda figures. Why was the Omani co-pilot previously removed from Oman Air? Hamam al-Hammami was removed from Oman Air due to concerns regarding his extremist views, which were flagged as a security risk, leading to his dismissal from the national airline before being hired by Flydubai. How did the attempted hijacking on the Flydubai flight unfold? The attempted hijacking occurred when the co-pilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar during the flight, leading to a struggle in the cockpit. Passengers and crew intervened to restrain him, and the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The accused pilot, whom Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called ‘radicalised’, allegedly posted about mixed-gender workplaces having a corrupting effect on women.

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{{^usCountry}} “How many respectable, religious girls have been ruined in mixed-gender work environments and manipulated?” a post from January 2022 said, CNN reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “How many respectable, religious girls have been ruined in mixed-gender work environments and manipulated?” a post from January 2022 said, CNN reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Al Qaeda figures and more: Two posts surfaced on Omani co-pilot's profile after flydubai incident, says report

He also discussed the difficulties his mother faced in finding him prospective bride willing to accept his conditions, including wearing a niqab and not working after marriage.

“They all refused. Then my mother told them, ‘My son is a pilot,’ and they all suddenly agreed,” al-Hammami reportedly said in post in February 2022.

Removed from previous job over ‘extremist views’

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al-Hammami was dismissed from Oman's national airline last year following concerns over his alleged extremist views, CNN reported citing two sources. He was reportedly born in the United Arab Emirates to an Omani father and Syrian mother.

Also read: Flying ban in Oman, spent time in Syria, held ‘radical views’: What we know about flydubai co-pilot

His LinkedIn profile, which is now deleted, also said that he worked with Oman Air for seven years and left the job in February 2025 after which he worked with the Royal Air Maroc between June 2025 and January 2026.

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The accused Omani co-pilot was reportedly removed from flight training over his radical views and was given another role at Oman’s national airline.

Notably, only two posts were made from his LinkedIn account, both hours after the Wednesday's foiled crash bid of the flydubai plane.

The first post showed a series of clips filmed in the cockpits of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, similar to the one that he was aboard on Wednesday which he allegedly tried to crash. The video also showed planes from El Al, as well as one from Arkia, another Israeli airline.

The video reportedly ends with a photograph of Ayman al-Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden as al Qaeda's leader. It also features images of Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi, the al Qaeda-linked suicide bomber responsible for a 2009 attack that killed nine people, including seven CIA officers and contractors.

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