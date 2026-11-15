LA Mayor-elect Nithya Raman celebrates Diwali at city council chambers

Newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman celebrated Diwali at the Los Angeles City Council Chambers, embracing Indian culture in a traditional saree as the city hosted its annual festivities featuring music, dance and community celebrations. Consul General Dr K J Srinivasa and Mayor-elect Nithya Raman attended the event, which showcased a range of Indian cultural performances. (X/Councilmember Nithya Raman) Raman shared glimpses of the celebration on her official X handle, highlighting the participation of children from The Sa Dance Academy, live singing, sweets and community leaders who gathered for the occasion. Also Read: Diwali fervour grips New York City with celebrations of Indian culture, culinary heritage The official government space was transformed with colourful traditional attire, floral arrangements and cultural performances, bringing the spirit of Diwali into the heart of Los Angeles civic life. “Happy Diwali Los Angeles! Today we filled City Council Chambers with music, dance, sweets, and light for our annual Diwali celebration, joined by friends, families and community leaders from across the city,” Raman wrote.

India's Consulate General in Los Angeles also shared details of the Diwali festivities at LA City Hall. According to the Consulate's post, Consul General Dr K J Srinivasa and Mayor-elect Nithya Raman attended the event, which showcased a range of Indian cultural performances, including traditional dance, Carnatic music, Bhangra and tabla. Adding significance to the celebrations, the Los Angeles City Council adopted a resolution recognising Diwali and its themes of hope and unity. Also Read: From Ahmedabad to Karachi, Colombo and Caracas: Diwali celebrations around the world Dr Srinivasa was also presented with a Certificate of Recognition for his contributions towards strengthening India-Los Angeles relations.