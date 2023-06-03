No accreditation for Western journalists at Russian economic forum: Kremlin
Reuters |
Jun 03, 2023 06:17 PM IST
Accreditation to the forum had been cancelled after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation.
The Kremlin said on Saturday that journalists from 'unfriendly countries' would not get accreditation for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, TASS reported.
Reuters was told by the organisers of the forum on Friday that accreditation to the forum had been cancelled after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation on Thursday.
