No word on Twitter deal collapse, Elon Musk tweeting this instead

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who decided to scrap his $44 billion deal with Twitter, has been tweeting about everything but the deal over the last 24 hours. While the world wraps its head around the reasons behind Musk's sudden change of heart, the world's richest man is busy sharing memes and talking about drones.

In one of his tweets, Musk replied to another user who shared a video of US President Joe Biden's speech on reproductive rights. The tweet stated that Biden “accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter” that says “repeat the line” when they wanted him to say the line again.

To this, the Tesla chief replied with a meme, saying, “Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President”.

When he made the decision first to buy the company, Musk had started a Twitter poll to ask his followers and the next day announced the mega deal on the micro-blogging site itself.

Musk – who is generally quick to tweet out anything and everything – also talked drones and joked with regards to the buzz about his newest children, in the last 24 hours. He has more than 100 million followers on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been trending on Twitter since last night when he pulled out of the multi-billion deal with the micro-blogging platform, saying the company made “misleading representations” over the number of spam bots on the service.

Twitter spam accounts are believed to be much higher than 5 per cent, the figure claimed by the social media giant in the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filing, Musk said, stressing that its process of calculating the spam accounts appears to be "arbitrary and ad hoc".

Musk also argued that Twitter failed to operate its normal course of business. “The company has not received parent’s consent for changes in the conduct of its business, including for the specific changes listed above,” Musk said in a letter, as part of regulatory filing, calling it a “material breach” of the merger agreement.

The San Francisco-based company instituted a hiring freeze, fired senior leaders and saw other major departures.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Musk-Twitter war ultimately comes down to three words – “Material Adverse Effect” – as cited by Musk’s lawyers in the regulatory filing.

Twitter has now announced that it would take the world’s richest person to court. "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk...," Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor said, paving the way for a legal action to enforce the merger agreement.

