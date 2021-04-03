Noah Green, US Capitol attacker, was a supporter of ‘Nation of Islam’. Here's all you need to know

US law enforcement officials identified the suspect who attacked Capitol police officers as Noah Green, a 25-year-old who described himself as a follower of the 'Nation of Islam'. Green recently posted on his Facebook account, which has now been taken down by the social media network, that he had been unemployed and facing fear, hunger, and loss of wealth. The messages were captured by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist media and tracks online activity.

“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” he wrote. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey,” the post read.

In another Facebook post, Green said he believed that the founder of Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan, was “the Messiah”. “I consider him my spiritual father. Without his guidance, his word, and his teachings that I’ve picked up on along the way, I would’ve been unable to continue,” he wrote.

Anti-hate organization ADL has described Farrakhan as an anti-Semite who has been railing against Jews, white people and the LGBT community for more than 30 years. Farrakhan’s speeches draw thousands of attendees, which, according to ADL, gives him the dubious distinction of being quite possibly America’s most popular anti-Semite.

Green had also reportedly called the US government “#1 enemy of Black people!" in one of his Instagram posts. Facebook confirmed to Business Insider in an email statement that the social media network has removed Green’s account.

“We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, which means we have removed the suspect's accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted by the Insider as saying.

According to a Washington Post report, Green blamed his former roommates and teammates of the Christopher Newport University football team for drugging him with Xanax. Green’s brother, Brendan told the Post that Noah had recently called him asking for help, saying he was “in a really bad situation and in really bad shape.”

Following the deadly attack, law enforcement officials had said that the incident did not appear to be linked to terrorism. However, Ria Katz, director of SITE Intelligence Group, said that Greene's social media presence suggests he might have been very troubled, but terrorism should not be ruled out.

