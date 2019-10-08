e-paper
Nobel Prize in Physics won by James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz ‘for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology’

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

world Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Stockholm
(Photo: NobelPrize/ Twitter)
         

Scientists James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for ground-breaking work in astronomy, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

Peebles was awarded half the prize while Mayor and Queloz shared the other half.

“This year’s Laureates have transformed our ideas about the cosmos,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($910,000) prize.

“While James Peebles’ theoretical discoveries contributed to our understanding of how the universe evolved after the Big Bang, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz explored our cosmic neighbourhoods on the hunt for unknown planets. Their discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world.” ($1 = 9.8897 Swedish crowns)

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 15:24 IST

