North Korea backs Iran, says ‘cancer-like’ Israel threatening peace in Middle East

North Korea on Thursday backed Iran amid the conflict with Israel, with its spokesperson for the foreign ministry in Pyongyang expressing "serious concerns" regarding Israeli's military attack against Iran. North Korea has backed Iran and accused Israel of bringing the Middle East to the brink of an "all-out war"(AP)

As per state-run KCNA, the official further accused Israel of raising the dangers of an "all-out war in the Middle East."

"The present grave situation witnessed by the world clearly proves that Israel, supported and patronised by the US and the West, is a cancer-like entity for the peace in the Middle East and a chief culprit of destroying global peace and security," the official was quoted as saying by KCNA.

The official further called out Israel for its "hideous act of aggression" for violating Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Follow LIVE updates on the conflict here

"The Zionists who brought a new war to the Middle East and the behind-the-scenes forces who zealously patronise and support them will be held totally responsible for destroying international peace and security," the official added further.

North Korea's statement against Israel reflects its close ties with Iran. With ties dating back to 1973, both Tehran and Pyongyang have established a close relation while being under sanctions from the US and the West for their weapons and nuclear programmes.

Iran Israel conflict escalates

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated to new heights after the Israeli military strike under 'Operation Rising Lion'. As the fighting continues, both Tehran and Tel Aviv have vowed to intensify their attacks amid global calls for de-escalation.

The US, on the other hand, is mulling a possible intervention in the conflict after President Donald Trump stated he is still weighing his options.

Due to the back and forth attacks, at least 224 people have been killed in Iran and 24 in Israel.