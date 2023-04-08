Home / World News / North Korea carried out nuclear-capable weapon test underwater: Report

North Korea carried out nuclear-capable weapon test underwater: Report

Reuters |
Apr 08, 2023 03:25 AM IST

North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks in a show of force against the US and South Korea after their joint military drills.

North Korea carried out an underwater strategic weapon system test from April 4 to April 7, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.(AP)
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.(AP)

The country tested another kind of a nuclear-capable unmanned underwater attack weapon called "Haeil-2", after it disclosed a new underwater drone system designed to make sneak attacks in enemy waters.

Also read: North Korea says US-South Korea drills push tension to ‘brink of nuclear war’

"The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability," the North's state news agency said.

North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks in a show of force against the United States and South Korea that conduct joint military drills.

It unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states north korea south korea missile kim jong-un + 3 more
united states north korea south korea missile kim jong-un + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out