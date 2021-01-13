IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
world news

North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might

The eight-day Workers’ Party congress that ended Tuesday came as Kim Jong Un faces what appears to be the toughest moment of his nine-year rule.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:28 AM IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed all-out efforts to bolster his country's nuclear deterrent during a major ruling party meeting where he earlier laid out plans to work toward salvaging the broken economy.

Separately, Kim’s powerful sister criticized South Korea’s military for saying it had seen an apparent military parade taking place in Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong, who was described last year as being in charge of inter-Korean relations, said in a statement Wednesday that such close tracking proved Seoul’s “hostile approach” toward its rival.

The eight-day Workers’ Party congress that ended Tuesday came as Kim Jong Un faces what appears to be the toughest moment of his nine-year rule.

Pandemic-related border closures and floods and typhoons that wiped out summer crops further shocked an economy already devastated by mismanagement and US-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program.

“We must further strengthen the nuclear war deterrent while doing our best to build up the most powerful military strength,” Kim said during his closing remarks at the congress, which were published by state media.

North Korean state television later showed Kim, wearing horn-rimmed glasses and a black Mao suit, delivering the speech to thousands of party elites, who responded with thunderous cheers and applause.

Kim said the country must “continue to give fresh spur” in making the military more elite and powerful so that it could cope with “any form of threat and emergency.”

“The hostile forces will try to check our advance more frantically, and the world will watch how the political declaration and fighting program of our (party) are realized,” he said.

Kim also called for reasserting greater state control over the economy, boosting agricultural production and prioritizing the development of chemicals and metal industries in a five-year plan. Outside experts say such sectors would be crucial to North Korean hopes to revitalize industrial production that has been decimated by sanctions and halted imports of factory materials amid the pandemic.

South Korean intelligence officials and analysts have said there are signs that the North is taking dramatic steps to strengthen government control over markets, including suppressing the use of US dollars and other foreign currencies.

Such measures, which are apparently aimed at forcing people to exchange their foreign currency savings for the North Korean won, demonstrate the government’s sense of urgency over its depleting foreign currency reserves, said Lim Soo-ho, an analyst at a think tank run by Seoul’s spy agency.

Foreign currencies have been broadly used in both trade and private market transactions in North Korea since 2009 when a botched currency revaluation under the rule of Kim’s father sparked hyperinflation and public unrest.

The KCNA said the North will convene its rubber-stamp parliament on Sunday to adopt the decisions made by the congress into law.

The economic setbacks have left Kim with nothing to show for his high-stakes summitry with President Donald Trump. Their diplomacy deteriorated after the collapse of their talks in Vietnam in February 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

During the congress, Kim doubled down on his ambitions to expand the North’s nuclear capabilities and announced plans to develop more sophisticated military assets, including longer-range missiles that could potentially target the American homeland, new tactical nuclear weapons, nuclear-powered submarines, spy satellites and hypersonic weapons.

It's unclear whether the North is fully capable of acquiring such systems. While the country is believed to have accumulated at least dozens of nuclear weapons, outside estimates on the exact status of its nuclear and missiles programs vary widely.

In comments that were apparently aimed at pressuring the incoming Biden administration, Kim labeled the United States as the North’s “principal enemy” and said the fate of bilateral relations would depend on whether Washington discards what Pyongyang perceives as hostile policies.

Kim during the congress was also named as the ruling party’s general secretary, a title formerly held by his late father and grandfather, in a move apparently aimed at further bolstering his authority.

The statement from Kim's sister suggested she is still handling the North's relations with South Korea, but KCNA referred her as a “vice department director” of the ruling party’s Central Committee, indicating she had been demoted from her previous status as first vice department director.

Seen as the most powerful woman in North Korea, Kim Yo Jong has come in and out of prominence under her brother’s rule.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff had said Monday that it had obtained intelligence showing a North Korean military parade in Pyongyang on Sunday night and was checking whether it was an official event or a rehearsal.

“We are only holding a military parade in the capital city, not military exercises targeting anybody nor launch of anything. Why do they take trouble craning their neck to follow what’s happening in the (North)?,” Kim Yo Jong said.

“The (South Koreans) are a truly weird group hard to understand. They are the idiot and top the world’s list in misbehavior as they are only keen on things provoking world laughter.”

North Korean state TV has not shown a military parade as of Wednesday morning. During its last military parade in October, the North unveiled a series of new strategic weapons, including what appeared to be its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea
app
Close
e-paper
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday.(Bloomberg)
world news

‘Uphold apolitical standards’: US army's rare message amid threats of violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:04 PM IST
The message was sent out on Wednesday just before the House was scheduled to convene to vote on an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbnb did not immediately specify if its decision to block reservations was a result of a request from law enforcement agencies.(Reuters file photo)
Airbnb did not immediately specify if its decision to block reservations was a result of a request from law enforcement agencies.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Airbnb to cancel all Washington DC bookings during Biden's inauguration week

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Airbnb said it had banned from its platform some individuals who were found to have ties with hate groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Republican Trump is due to hand over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden after losing the November 3 election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden

Reuters, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:46 PM IST
"We are waiting for the new U.S. administration and their policies towards Afghanistan to see whether they would respect the peace accord,” a Taliban negotiator said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chinese inked on paper original of the comic character Tintin and his dog snowy as a pirate made for an advertising and drawn by Belgian creator Herge, is displayed at the Artcurial auction house in Paris.(AP Photo )
The Chinese inked on paper original of the comic character Tintin and his dog snowy as a pirate made for an advertising and drawn by Belgian creator Herge, is displayed at the Artcurial auction house in Paris.(AP Photo )
world news

Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:16 PM IST
On Thursday, Hergé, whose real name was Georges Remi, could break the record for the most expensive piece of comic book art at 2.6 million euros.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday.(AP)
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday.(AP)
world news

'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:05 PM IST
US House representative Jason Crow said that President Donald Trump will be impeached twice because "he needs to be impeached twice."
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)
world news

Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Donald Trump

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:02 PM IST
House impeachment of Trump would not immediately remove him from office but would set up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden (Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden (Reuters)
world news

Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Campbell, a former top Pentagon official who also served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration and helped frame the “pivot to Asia”, is expected to join as the “Indo-Pacific coordinator”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS)
world news

UK's PM Johnson pledges Covid-19 vaccine program to operate 24-7

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Boris Johnson said “at the moment, the limit is on supply” of the vaccines rather than on the ability of the country's health service to deliver jabs quickly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both India and China are seen as key players in the Asia-Pacific group, which is slated to hold the presidency of the UN’s human rights body this year. (AP PHOTO)(AP)
Both India and China are seen as key players in the Asia-Pacific group, which is slated to hold the presidency of the UN’s human rights body this year. (AP PHOTO)(AP)
world news

Two friends in the contest, India has a tough call to make for UNHRC presidency

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • UNHRCpresident Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger completed her year-long term on December 31 and the post was set to go to Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s top diplomat in Geneva. But China and Russia have opposed her candidature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.(REUTERS)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.(REUTERS)
world news

New York City to cut contracts with Trump organization, says mayor

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters on Jan. 6, reiterating his unsupported claim that his re-election was stolen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington on, January 6, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington on, January 6, 2021.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump on verge of second impeachment after Capitol siege

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Donald Trump, who would become the only US president twice impeached, faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
world news

US House convenes to impeach Donald Trump for his role in Capitol assault

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:09 PM IST
A vote of the House majority to impeach would trigger a trial in the still Republican-controlled Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office, speaks during a news conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)
Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office, speaks during a news conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)
world news

FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of Capitol riot

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:00 PM IST
In the immediate aftermath of the riot, some law enforcement officials, including the Capitol police chief, said they were unaware of serious concerns leading up to January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: Who's been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Officials predict hundreds of criminal cases will ultimately be filed and said they are considering sedition charges against some of the rioters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP