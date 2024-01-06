North Korea fires 60 rounds of artillery near Yeonpyeong Island

North Korea's military fired over 60 artillery rounds near Yeonpyeong Island on Saturday, Seoul's military said, a day after both sides staged live-fire drills in the same area, near their contested maritime border. This general view shows a village of Yeonpyeong island, near the 'northern limit line' sea boundary with North Korea.(AFP)

"North Korean forces conducted artillery fire with over 60 rounds from the northwest area of Yeonpyeong Island today between approximately 16:00 and 17:00 (0700 to 0800 GMT)," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, warning Pyongyang to stop such acts.