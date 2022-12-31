Home / World News / North Korea fires ballistic missile in latest tests amid military tensions on Korean peninsula

North Korea fires ballistic missile in latest tests amid military tensions on Korean peninsula

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:51 AM IST

North Korea fired the missile the day after South Korea's defense ministry announced it had successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle.

North Korean leader leader Kim Jong Un.(REUTERS file)
North Korean leader leader Kim Jong Un.(REUTERS file)
Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea east to the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said. It is the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year.

Japan's coast guard said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile and sent notice about a second possible missile.

North Korea fired the missile the day after South Korea's defense ministry announced it had successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle.

Also Read | North Korea fires missile amid tension over Russia arms aid

On Monday, five North Korean drones had crossed into South Korea, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters to try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017.

Not counting Saturday, North Korea fired around 70 ballistic missiles about 38 times this year, Yonhap news agency said, including about eight intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea
north korea

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out