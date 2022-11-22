India raises concern over North Korea missile tests at UNSC, 2nd time in weeks

As the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met for the second time in a month over the missile tests in North Korea, India yet again raised concerns over the impact on peace and security in the region. New Delhi has also reiterated its support for the denuclearisation in the Korean peninsula, underlining that it is “in collective interest” while also stressing that “dialogue and diplomacy” are preferred means to resolve the issue.

The latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test by the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) has again sparked tensions between nations with the United States and its allies calling for the country to limit its programs even as Russia and China back Pyongyang amid likelihood of new sanctions. In the latest UNSC meeting, the United States, Britain, France and India were among 14 nations to "strongly condemn" the latest North Korea launch on Friday, which was reported to have landed about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from Japan's coastline.

New Delhi flagged concerns over the “proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies”. “This is the second time that we are meeting this month that we are meeting on the DPRK. India condemns the ICBM launch by the DPRK. This follows other ballistic missile launches in the preceding months following which the security council had met,” Ruchira Kamboj, permanent representative to the United Nations and the UNSC, said at the key meeting. “North Korea’s actions are a violation of the resolution by the UN body. They affect the peace and security of the region and beyond. India calls for full implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions relating to the DPRK,” she further stressed.

“Proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies is a matter of concern, as they have an adverse impact on peace and security in the region, including on India. We hope the international community and the Security Council can be united on this front," she underlined.

The DPRK's latest missile - launched on Friday - appeared to be nuclear-armed ICBM with the potential range to hit the US mainland. "This represents a serious escalation and poses and unequivocal threat to international peace and security," the countries said in a joint statement following a Security Council meeting on the launches.

It was in 2006 that the UNSC imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion. Over the year, these curbs were tightened in a bid to deter the country. In May, however, China and Russia blocked a Security Council resolution that would have toughened sanctions over its missile launches, in the first serious rift on the council over the sanctions against North Korea.

