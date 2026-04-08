North Korea fires two rounds of ballistic missile towards East Sea

North Korea reportedly fired fresh ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Wednesday after it launched multiple short-range missiles earlier in the day.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff in a statement, said that the military is closely monitoring North Korea’s movements (AFP)

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South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reportedly said it detected the launch of a missile without giving further information.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's office also confirmed the launch of missiles, posting on its X handle. Japan PMO also posted instructions by PM Takaichi, instructing officials to dedicate maximum effort to gathering and analysing information and to provide the public with timely and appropriate updates.

First missile on Wednesday travelled 240 km

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{{^usCountry}} Before the recent missile, South Korean forces said that North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Anadolu news agency reported. This also marked the country’s fourth confirmed missile launch this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the recent missile, South Korean forces said that North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Anadolu news agency reported. This also marked the country’s fourth confirmed missile launch this year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) also informed that the missiles were launched from the Wonsan area and travelled approximately 240 kilometres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) also informed that the missiles were launched from the Wonsan area and travelled approximately 240 kilometres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the report, JCS in a statement said that the military is closely monitoring North Korea’s movements under "a robust South Korea–U.S. combined defence posture and maintains readiness to respond to any provocation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, JCS in a statement said that the military is closely monitoring North Korea’s movements under "a robust South Korea–U.S. combined defence posture and maintains readiness to respond to any provocation.” {{/usCountry}}

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The launch also comes a day after North Korea reportedly fired an unidentified projectile, which is believed to have failed shortly after takeoff.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has sought to repair ties with the North since taking office last year. Earlier in the week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed regret over unauthorised drone flights by civilians, which went into North Korea.

In response, Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, termed Lee's comments as “frank” but also cautioned Seoul against “reckless provocation.”

Also read: North Korea conducts high-thrust engine test for missile capable of targeting US mainland

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Pyongyang has not issued any official statement regarding this week’s launches.

US Indo-Pacific Command says no threat

The US Indo-Pacific Command also reported the launch of multiple ballistic missiles and said that they are consulting closely with their allies.

“Based on the current assessment, this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory or allies,” it said.

North, South Korea relation

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North Korea has refused to return to talks with South Korea and the US, with an increasing push to expand its nuclear arsenal under the leadership of Kim Jong Un. North Korea has instead sought to strengthen ties with Russia, China and other countries embroiled in confrontations with the US.

Last September, Kim Jong Un travelled to Beijing to attend a military parade alongside other foreign leaders and held his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Associated Press reported. North Korean media also recently reported that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit North Korea on Thursday for a two-day trip.

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