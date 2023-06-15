Home / World News / North Korea condemns South Korea's live fire drills with US: Report

North Korea condemns South Korea's live fire drills with US: Report

Reuters |
Jun 15, 2023 03:48 PM IST

North Korea's forces will sternly respond to "any kind of protests or provocations by enemies", it said.

North Korea condemns South Korea's live fire drills with the United States, the North's state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson from the ministry of defence.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)
Several thousand South Korean and US troops took part in joint live-fire exercises on Thursday.

North Korea's failed attempt to launch a spy satellite last month heightened tensions in the region.

