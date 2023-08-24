News / World News / North Korea says Japan 'must immediately call off' Fukushima water release

North Korea says Japan 'must immediately call off' Fukushima water release

AFP |
Aug 24, 2023 03:13 PM IST

North Korea said, “Japan must immediately call off the dangerous discharge of nuclear contaminated water.”

Japan must "immediately call off" the release of wastewater from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday.

People protest at a beach toward the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.(AP)
"Japan must immediately call off the dangerous discharge of nuclear contaminated water that seriously threatens the security and future of mankind," it said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

