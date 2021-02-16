North Korea tried to hack Pfizer for vaccine data, Seoul says

North Korea attempted to hack Pfizer Inc. for information on its Covid-19 vaccine and treatments, South Korean lawmakers said Tuesday after a briefing by the country’s spy agency.

Microsoft Corp. said in November hackers from North Korea, as well as Russia, had targeted seven prominent companies working on the Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE said in December that documents related to their vaccine development had been targeted in an unlawful cyber attack.



