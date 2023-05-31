Home / World News / North Korea 'ballistic missile launch' violates UN resolutions: Japan

North Korea 'ballistic missile launch' violates UN resolutions: Japan

AFP |
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM IST

Japan firmly protested against North Korea and strongly condemned" the launch, says government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno.

North Korea's launch of a "ballistic missile" violates UN Security Council resolutions, Japan said Wednesday, after what Pyongyang said was a failed attempt to put a satellite in space.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference in Tokyo. (AP)
"As a ballistic missile launch like this one violates relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Japan firmly protested against North Korea and strongly condemned" the launch, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Topics
japan satellite north korea + 1 more
japan satellite north korea
