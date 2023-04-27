‘…Not permitted in American media’, Tucker Carlson breaks silence with Twitter rant against 'stupid' media

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who wasn't given an opportunity to bog adieu to his viewers or host his final show on Fox took to Twitter to break his silence over his recent firing. He ranted against the US media in a video that seemingly alludes to conspiracies and the suppression of important discussions. Not addressing the reasons behind his departure from Fox News directly, he did make it clear he believes many televised debates are "unbelievably stupid." (FILES) In this file photo taken on March 28, 2019 Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, DC. - Fox News star host Tucker Carlson is leaving the influential TV network, it was announced April 24, 2023, in a shock move days after the conservative outlet reached a $787.5 million settlement over a damaging defamation case. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

Carlson's firing from the network followed a slew of legal troubles, including a defamation trial over Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit, where Carlson reportedly insulted a senior executive at Fox News. Legal filings revealed hundreds of emails and texts from the case, including Carlson's ridicule of guests and colleagues, and his passionate hatred for Donald Trump.

Additionally, a lawsuit from former producer Abby Grossberg alleges that she and other women were routinely undermined and verbally violated due to a "poisonous and entrenched patriarchy."

In his Twitter rant, Carlson criticized American media for not discussing crucial issues, calling televised debates irrelevant and meaningless. As speculation mounts over his next move, the controversial anchor's tirades on various topics have both skyrocketed his viewership and caused headaches for his former network.

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left but there are some, and that’s enough,” he said, without specifying where those may be.

Among his many contentious segments, he claimed the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington DC had been a peaceful protest. This, along with evidence of Carlson insulting management, colleagues, and guests, and an unresolved lawsuit accusing him of misogyny and contributing to a hostile workplace, ultimately led to his firing.

Despite avoiding any mention of Fox News or his dismissal, Carlson insisted that debates on war, corporate power, and natural resources were not permitted in American media due to political parties and donors. He cryptically alluded to the existence of places where "Americans [are] saying true things" but did not provide specifics.

Conservative channels Newsmax and One America News Network have publicly expressed interest in recruiting the former Fox News host, signaling that despite the controversies surrounding him, Tucker Carlson's media presence is far from over.