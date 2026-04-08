‘Not the end of war’, says Mojtaba Khamenei even as Iran military ordered to cease firing

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has directed all military units to cease firing after Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the US, while signalling that hostilities may resume. A man holds a poster of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, during a solidarity rally in support of Iran and against Israel and the United States. (REUTERS)

In a statement broadcast on state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said: "This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire."

“It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force," said Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

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Israel backs Trump's pause on strikes Israel backed Donald Trump’s decision to pause strikes, saying it supports the move provided Iran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz and halts all attacks on the US, Israel and other countries in the region. It also endorsed US efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.

The ceasefire framework also calls for Israel and Hezbollah to halt fighting in Lebanon, according to Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has been mediating the talks.

However, uncertainty persists after Tehran circulated differing versions of its proposed 10-point plan for negotiations. The Farsi version included the phrase “acceptance of enrichment” in relation to its nuclear programme, but the wording was absent in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats with journalists.

Also Read | Inside the 10 Iran demands that US ‘accepted’ to get the 2-week ceasefire

More details on the ceasefire of US-Iran war US President Donald Trump said he’s pulling back on his threats to widen attacks on Iran.

The president said that includes an array of bridges, power plants and other civilian targets - subject to Iran being ready for a two-week ceasefire and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s latest threat over the Iran war hit a new extreme earlier Tuesday when he warned, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if Iran fails to make a deal that includes reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.