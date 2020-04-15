e-paper
‘Not the time’ to reduce WHO resources, says UN chief

Guterres said in a statement it was “not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.”

world Updated: Apr 15, 2020 06:49 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New York
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.(Reuters file photo )
         

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday it was “not the time” to reduce resources for the World Health Organization after President Donald Trump halted US funding over the body’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres said in a statement it was “not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.”

“Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” he said.

