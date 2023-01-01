Nothing much to see here: Just a Google Doodle New Year's wish

Google rolled out a colourful doodle on Sunday to celebrate and mark the beginning of 2023. The new animated doodle shows 2022 turning into 2023 - with the alphabets representing New Year decorations. As you click on it, party poppers burst on the page. The doodle also features a small party popper cone on the left side of the page - that throws another confetti shower upon clicking.

Google Doodle New Year's wish

The New Year's Eve doodle was also similar with the tech giant writing: “Today’s Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023. Whether you’re setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here’s to the great things to come in 2023! 3…2…1…”

According to the Gregorian calendar, January 1 is marked as the first day of the year. People around the world celebrate the ending and beginning of a new year with parties, and good luck wishes.

Meanwhile, the Google doodle commemorates several major holidays, festivals, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists and has been on display since 1998.

Google also took the occasion to feature a segment “this day in history” to highlight other doodles that have been used to commemorate New Year’s Eve in the past decade. Over the years, the Google team has claimed to have created over 5,000 doodles for homepages around the world.

