Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates with animated video featuring women acing diverse roles in society

International Women's Day 2022: Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day across the globe. Search engine giant Google also commemorates the day by releasing a unique and special Doodle honouring women for their global impact. Today, Google Doodle released an animated video featuring women in their diverse roles in society - from homemakers to scientists - and how they show up for themselves and those around them.

To experience the Google Doodle, a user can go to the Google homepage and click on the play button. They will be welcomed by an illustration of the earth, surrounded by culturally diverse women. An animated video will start playing after one pushes the play button on the Doodle. It begins with a mother busy working on her laptop and taking care of her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman conducting surgery in a hospital, and women leading many more professions and acing different activities.

Google also released a statement about the International Women's Day Doodle on their Google Doodle page. It reads, "Today's annual International Women's Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures. From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities."

Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer illustrated this year's International Women's Day Doodle. Talking about what she hopes the world will see and feel watching her Doodle, Maer said, "I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they've been doing and are doing right now. Getting up in the morning and getting through the day. Doing the dishes, holding on to the job or letting go of it, taking care of themselves and others. Those very basic things have been a huge piece of work since the beginning of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women and girls in various cultural, political, socioeconomic, and more scenarios. This year, the UN theme for International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.