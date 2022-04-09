‘Now Imran Khan can divorce Bushra Bibi’: Taslima Nasreen's jibe amid Pakistan turmoil
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Saturday said Imran Khan can now divorce Bushra Bibi, his third wife and spiritual guide as he is on his way out of the PM's chair. "Now he can divorce her and marry a fortune-telling female parrot who will say Imran will never die," the author tweeted as Imran Khan is scheduled to face the no-confidence motion in the Pakistan assembly on Saturday.
Stating the hearsay that Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi because she was his spiritual guide who apparently led him to the PM's chair, Taslima said, “Imran Khan married Bushra because Bushra with her special spiritual power said Imran would be the Prime Minister. Did she predict he won't be able to complete his term? Certainly not.”
Imran Khan got married to Bushra Bibi, also known as Pinky Peerni, in 2018, soon after winning the election. Opposition parties accused Bushra Bibi of doing witchcraft since she became the first lady of Pakistan. Though not much about Bushra Bibi is in the public knowledge, when the duo got married, Pakistani media reported that Imran Khan had been visiting Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance since 2015 and many of her political predictions came true. Before marrying Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Farid Maneka who was a government official.
Amid the political turmoil in Pakistan which Imran Khan believed was a result of a 'foreign' conspiracy, Bushra Bibi once again gained prominence in political discourse as the opposition alleged that she burnt chicken to make 'jinns' happy for Imran Khan's future. The escape of her friend Farah Khan, accused of corruption, from Pakistan has also created a stir.
-
Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica | Video
A cargo plane carrying mail and packages skidded off the runway and broke in two during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday, causing the temporary closure of the international airport in San Jose. Two crew members aboard were "in good health," said Costa Rica's firefighters chief, Hector Chaves. Nonetheless, the Guatemalan pair were sent to hospital as a precaution "for a medical check-up," according to a Red Cross worker, Guido Vasquez.
-
‘Power of Elon Musk’: Photo shows how Starlink helped Ukrainians access internet
A Ukrainian journalist on Friday showed SpaceX founder Elon Musk's decision to active its Starlink service in the war-hit country is helping residents to access the internet in remote villages. Kristina Berdynskykh shared an image of residents of a village in the Kyiv region, saying they were using their mobile phones to connect to their relatives for the first time since internet services got disrupted following the Russian invasion.
-
US would prefer if India moves away from NAM, Russia: Top diplomat
US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said Washington will, obviously, prefer that India moves away from its long-term history of non-alignment G77 partnership with Russia. Sherman said this in response to a question from Congressman Tim Burchett during a Congressional hearing early this week. Burchett asked about US policy towards India amid the Russia-Ukraine war as India is continuing its trade with Russia and whether that would impact US-India relationship.
-
After Kyiv failure, Donbas emerging as main scene of Russia's battle: Report
After Russian president Vladimir Putin's failed attempt to take over Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, the rebel-held region of Donbas in the eastern part of the war-hit country seems to have emerged as "the main scene of battle," according to an article published by the US department of defence, citing inputs from an official.
-
Imran Niazi to face last ball in Pak Assembly today
With electoral numbers against PM Niazi in the National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Niazi will be voted out of power in the next few hours, provided the Assembly Speaker follows the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit. By bringing the foreign conspiracy into focus, PM Niazi is trying to hide the games that he was playing with Army Chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa for extending his own political life.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics